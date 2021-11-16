Bear Climbs Tree In Utah Town Causing A 'Commotion'
By Ginny Reese
November 16, 2021
One town in Southern Utah experienced quite the "commotion" after a woman spotted a bear hanging out in a tree downtown, reported KSL.
According to Richfield Police Chief Trent Lloyd, this was the firs time in 26 years that he had to deal with a bear in the city. Though the city does deal with lots of badgers, mountain lions, coyotes, and bobcats.
One woman spotted the bear up in the tree at around 7 a.m. as she was walking into work. From there, the town was abuzz with news of the four legged furry friend.
Lloyd said, "They didn't write an owner's manual on that one."
The Richfield Police Department shared the news of the bear on Facebook, writing, "Yes there is a bear in a tree here in town. Wildlife officials are on scene and will be trying to capture her. Please stay away from 100E and 280 S." That was posted at 9:54 a.m.
Yes there is a bear in a tree here in town. Wildlife officials are on scene and will be trying to capture her. Please stay away from 100E and 280S. ￼Posted by Richfield City Police on Monday, November 15, 2021
After a couple of hours or trying to get the bear down, the police department followed up with a post at 12:03 p.m. They wrote, "We were ale to put a tranquilizer dart in the bear and lower her down from the tree. She will be relocated."
We were able to put a tranquilizer dart in the bear and lower her down from the tree. She will be relocated.Posted by Richfield City Police on Monday, November 15, 2021
Lloyd says he hopes its a very long time before he has to deal with another bear in town.