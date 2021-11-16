Bear Climbs Tree In Utah Town Causing A 'Commotion'

One town in Southern Utah experienced quite the "commotion" after a woman spotted a bear hanging out in a tree downtown, reported KSL.

According to Richfield Police Chief Trent Lloyd, this was the firs time in 26 years that he had to deal with a bear in the city. Though the city does deal with lots of badgers, mountain lions, coyotes, and bobcats.

One woman spotted the bear up in the tree at around 7 a.m. as she was walking into work. From there, the town was abuzz with news of the four legged furry friend.

Lloyd said, "They didn't write an owner's manual on that one."

The Richfield Police Department shared the news of the bear on Facebook, writing, "Yes there is a bear in a tree here in town. Wildlife officials are on scene and will be trying to capture her. Please stay away from 100E and 280 S." That was posted at 9:54 a.m.