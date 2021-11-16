Brantley Gilbert Reveals How Wife, Daughter Inspire Him In Heartfelt Post

Brantley Gilbert is getting ready to release his next song, and he credits his wife and their daughter with inspiring it. “How To Talk To Girls” is set to release Friday (November19), and the women in his life are the reason Gilbert wrote it. He explained in an Instagram caption:

“I started writing this song with my wife and daughter in mind... I’ve known [Amber Cochran Gilbert] since we were kids and we've been married for 6 years now... I’m still in awe of her... Then my daughter came along, and I realized I still struggle to find the right words to say to the girls I love…”

Fans adored the heartfelt message from Gilbert, commenting that it’s “so sweet and so loving,” posting heart emojis and assuring that they “can’t wait” to hear the full track. Gilbert’s “How To Talk To Girls” is his latest since he released “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a single that honors U.S. military members and veterans. Gilbert urged: “We got to pay tribute to my grandfather and all those brave men and women who have fought to protect us back home…,” when he premiered the music video earlier this month. See his latest post here: