Brett Young Shares Which Thanksgiving Side He Loathes

Brett Young joined CMT to talk about his least favorite Thanksgiving side ahead of the holidays, and it turns out that he hates one holiday staple. Young is against canned cranberry sauce, and isn't a fan of "fruit on meat." The country crooner shared one anecdote from Thanksgiving to highlight his distaste for the side, sharing that he doesn't like when it comes out keeping the shape of the can.

"My Grandma Bonnie, shes' not with us anymore; she would always spend a long time massaging the can so that the cranberry sauce came out in the shape of the can," he said. "I'll never forget one Thanksgiving. I had just met my wife two days before. Grandma Bonnie perfectly got it out on the plate. My dad was giving the blessing, and my dad's brother started smushing it up. And my grandma interrupted the prayer because he was ruining the perfect canned-shaped cranberry."

While Young especially dislikes cranberry sauce when it keeps the shape of its can, he's just not a fan of fruit on meat. "I never touch the cranberry, but it's been a tradition in our family for as long as I remember," Young said.

The country singer has been eager to celebrate the holidays, and released his own Christmas record, Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics, earlier this year. Young also released an eight-song collection last June called Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, where the singer reflects on how his life has changed after having his kids.

"I knew it was something that it wasn't going to be hard for, not only existing parents to relate to, but aspiring parents and people that are wondering what it's going to be like when they finally enter parenthood," Young said. "And so it felt like another one that was really honest for me. But, also I think a lot of people need to hear. This is what it looks like for everybody."