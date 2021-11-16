Check Your Tickets: Winning $1.15 Million Lotto 47 Ticket Sold In Detroit

A lucky Detroit resident has a $1.15 million lottery ticket in their pocket.

According to a news release from the Official Michigan Lottery website, the lucky ticket is from the Lotto 47 game that had its numbers pulled Saturday night (November 13).

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn. Those numbers are 10-11-27-38-40-42.

The ticket was bought from Mack's Vandyke Mini Mart on Mack Avenue in Detroit.

This win is the second Lotto 47 win in two weeks. The last jackpot was worth $1.63 million and was pulled on October 30.

The release states that the lucky winner should call the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 or set up an appointment. The winning ticket is valid for one year from its drawing date.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $190 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $63 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $110,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.