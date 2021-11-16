Drake's Doppelganger Reveals How The Real Drake Feels About Having A Clone

Now that he has the green light from Drizzy, Izzy doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. He shared:

"I’m just being humble, I’m doing my thing. I got kids – I’m doing this shit for my family. I’m touring, I’ve got some music events I gotta show up to,” he said. “People DM me like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake – he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.’ $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up.”

The news comes just weeks after Fake Drake was spotted hitting the stage at a club in Miami performing the rapper's hit, including "Trophies" and "Way 2 Sexy".