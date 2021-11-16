Drake's Doppelganger Reveals How The Real Drake Feels About Having A Clone
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 16, 2021
The more that Drake thrives, the more all the Drake look a likes around the world will prosper. The rapper's infamous impersonator, known as Fake Drake, has been making his rounds in Miami, performing as the Certified Lover Boy -- but it hasn't ruffled the feathers of the true Aubrey Drake Graham. According to Toronto born, 22-year old Fake Drake, whose real name is Izzy, the real 6 God doesn't have an issue with the impersonation. In a recent interview, Izzy revealed:
“[A professional gambler in Las Vegas] got in contact with Drake and Drake was just like, ‘It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t affect me. Let the guy get his bag. It’s not affecting me. If you think it’s gonna go wrong if you’re posting him on your [Instagram Stories] and everything, just keep the peace. He didn’t really give a ****, you know? That was the whole thing.”
Now that he has the green light from Drizzy, Izzy doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. He shared:
"I’m just being humble, I’m doing my thing. I got kids – I’m doing this shit for my family. I’m touring, I’ve got some music events I gotta show up to,” he said. “People DM me like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake – he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.’ $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up.”
The news comes just weeks after Fake Drake was spotted hitting the stage at a club in Miami performing the rapper's hit, including "Trophies" and "Way 2 Sexy".
Izzy says he hasn’t been back to Toronto since his popularity surged, but he’s planning to return with events booked as a look-alike. Would you attend?