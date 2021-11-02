6 Fraud: Drake's Doppelganger Now Performing The Rapper's Songs In Clubs

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Drake's doppelganger is back at again, and this time around, he's taking on the rapper's music. Over the weekend, Drizzy fans spotted "Fake Drake" performing Drizzy's songs at a club in Miami. In one of the clips, the Certified Lover Boy impersonator took the stage to perform Drake's 2012 hit Trophies”, while in the second video he showed off his skills to the 6 God's viral hit “Way 2 Sexy.”

Sources say that Drake imitator could be embarking on a club tour to capitalize off his viral success. No word on if that's true (or legal), but "Fake Drake" is not ashamed to reveal his true self behind the Drizzy persona. Just last week, the now infamous doppelganger hit up Club Miami to celebrate the real Drake's 35th birthday and hopped on the stage to expose details of his real self aside from the Internet gimmicks. He shared on the mic

“Is it really Drizzy? Nah, you dizzy. I’m from Toronto. I came here six days ago and I blew up. Tory Lanez posted me in his story. So we just riding this shit, it’s all part of God’s plan’.”

Clearly, with success comes a slew of impersonators. Last month, one young man went viral after being mistaken for Drake while rocking the 6 God's signature heart engraved hair cut and full beard.

Real Drake has yet to speak on out about his doppelganger, but judging by his hilarious social media troll session with Nav back in September, he's fully in on the joke.

Aside from the Internet noise, Drake in basking in the success of his album Certified Lover Boy landed at number one for the fifth week. Congrats, Drizzy!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices