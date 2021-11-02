6 Fraud: Drake's Doppelganger Now Performing The Rapper's Songs In Clubs

Sources say that Drake imitator could be embarking on a club tour to capitalize off his viral success. No word on if that's true (or legal), but "Fake Drake" is not ashamed to reveal his true self behind the Drizzy persona. Just last week, the now infamous doppelganger hit up Club Miami to celebrate the real Drake's 35th birthday and hopped on the stage to expose details of his real self aside from the Internet gimmicks. He shared on the mic

“Is it really Drizzy? Nah, you dizzy. I’m from Toronto. I came here six days ago and I blew up. Tory Lanez posted me in his story. So we just riding this shit, it’s all part of God’s plan’.”