6 Fraud: Drake's Doppelganger Now Performing The Rapper's Songs In Clubs
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 2, 2021
Drake's doppelganger is back at again, and this time around, he's taking on the rapper's music. Over the weekend, Drizzy fans spotted "Fake Drake" performing Drizzy's songs at a club in Miami. In one of the clips, the Certified Lover Boy impersonator took the stage to perform Drake's 2012 hit Trophies”, while in the second video he showed off his skills to the 6 God's viral hit “Way 2 Sexy.”
Sources say that Drake imitator could be embarking on a club tour to capitalize off his viral success. No word on if that's true (or legal), but "Fake Drake" is not ashamed to reveal his true self behind the Drizzy persona. Just last week, the now infamous doppelganger hit up Club Miami to celebrate the real Drake's 35th birthday and hopped on the stage to expose details of his real self aside from the Internet gimmicks. He shared on the mic
“Is it really Drizzy? Nah, you dizzy. I’m from Toronto. I came here six days ago and I blew up. Tory Lanez posted me in his story. So we just riding this shit, it’s all part of God’s plan’.”
Clearly, with success comes a slew of impersonators. Last month, one young man went viral after being mistaken for Drake while rocking the 6 God's signature heart engraved hair cut and full beard.
Real Drake has yet to speak on out about his doppelganger, but judging by his hilarious social media troll session with Nav back in September, he's fully in on the joke.
Aside from the Internet noise, Drake in basking in the success of his album Certified Lover Boy landed at number one for the fifth week. Congrats, Drizzy!