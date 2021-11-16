Florida Woman Blames Eggroll For Alleged Drunk Driving

A Florida woman accused of drunk driving claimed she was driving erratically "due to her eating an eggroll," according to The Smoking Gun.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday (November 14) in St. Petersburg, where authorities reportedly spotted a vehicle driting between lanes. When a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver, they said she "had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Maria Jurgilewicz, and according to cops, she had trouble following simple directions and was slurring her words. Cops then asked her about her erratic driving, and Jurgilewicz claims she was eating an eggroll while behind the wheel, an arrest report says.

The arrest affidavits didn't mention cops finding any egg roll remnants in the suspect's vehicle, but they did seize "several different types of pills" and found a straw with "white powdered residue on the inside was found near the pills," authorities claim.

Jurgilewicz, who lives in St. Petersburg, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a felony, as well as driving under the influence and possession of drugs without a prescription. She was released from the county jail the same day, reporters added.