Gabby Petito's Parents Reveal How They're Finding Closure After Search

Gabby Petito's family said their focus is now on helping others battle against domestic violence following the national coverage of the 22-year-old's death and the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her death prior to his own remains being found last month.

Petito's father, Joe; mother, Nicole Schmidt; and stepmother, Tara Petito, particpated in an exclusive interview with WLFA's J.B. Biunno, speaking out publicly about what they view as justice for their daughter.

"If we can save just one person, that would be justice. Going forward, that's really what we would like to do," Tara Petito said (h/t Newsweek).

"Right now, the statistics show that one in three women are victims of domestic violence or have been victims of domestic violence," Joe Petito added. "If we can extend those numbers from one in three to one in four, then one to five, then one to six, if we can extend that number, keep pushing that so it's not as prevalent in terms of domestic violence anymore, that would be justice for Gabby. Making that change to help others."

Schmidt said that preventing similar incidents "from happening to someone else" is "justice for me," specifying the parents' goal to "helping others."

Last month, during an exclusive interview with TMZ, Joe Petito said whatever possible information is included in Laundrie's notebook isn't going to provide him with closure after losing a child, claiming the only reason he'd want to know what Laundrie wrote would be for his own selfish gratification.

Addionally, Petito said he doesn't think the notebook details will do much for Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, as it won't bring back their lost child either..

On October 27, the North Port Police Department told WINKNews.com that investigators made several lapses while attempting to keep a close eye on Laundrie prior to his disappearance and an ensuing month-long search.

The department said it set up cameras around the Laundrie family home, which proved to be an unsuccessful strategy.

Officers watching the house saw the 23-year-old leave in his grey Ford Mustang and thought he returned days later, but it was actually his mother, Roberta, mistaken for him.

“They’re kind of built similarly,” said Josh Taylor, NPPD public information officer, via WINKNews.com.

That key mistake cost taxpayers money and authorities significant time in the search for Laundrie, the lone person of interest in Petito's death.

Taylor said the department had tracked Laundrie after Petito was reported missing by her family in New York on September 11 and observed him leave in his Mustang two days later.

“All I’m going to say is we know where Brian Laundrie is at,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison on September 16, a full month prior to his remains being found, via WINKNews.com.

Laundrie was then reported missing by his family the following day.

“When the family reported him [missing] on Friday. That was certainly news to us that they had not seen him,” Taylor said. “We thought that we seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday. But we now know that that wasn’t true.”

The initial autopsy results for Laundrie were inconclusive, according to the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino on October 25.

“No manner or cause of death was determined," Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News, adding that Laundrie's remains would be sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation."

On October 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed human remains found in Florida on Wednesday, October 20, matched the 23-year-old.

“The FBI is grateful for the tremendous investigative support from our partners: North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Sarasota County Sheriffs Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Florida Wildlife Commission, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Forest Service,” FBI Denver announced in a news release shared on its verified Twitter account.