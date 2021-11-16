How Selena Gomez's Sweater Hints At Her Relationship Status

By Emily Lee

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Rumors about a potential romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been floating around for a while now. Though the pair have never been spotted together or commented on their relationship statuses, theories about them abound.

The latest theory comes after Gomez showed up to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to support her BFF Taylor Swift. Swift was acting as the evening's musical guest and performed 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault).' Ahead of her performance, Swift and Gomez made a cute TikTok together backstage. The video sees Swift calling her "bestie" a "bad b—h" before the camera darts over to Gomez as she giggles.

In the video, Gomez wears a white, cable knit sweater reminiscent of one Evans wore as the character Ransom Drysdale in the 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out. Here's Gomez's sweater:

Here's the sweater Evans rocked for much of his turn in Knives Out:

Photo: Lionsgate

While the sweaters are quite similar, if you look closely you can see they are not the exact same sweater. Not to mention, Evans rocked the sweater as a character in a movie. It's likely that the sweater wasn't even his to begin with.

