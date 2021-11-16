How To Get Your Thanksgiving Meal From A Popular Atlanta Restaurant Group

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and a family-owned restaurant group is making sure fellow Atlanta residents are well-fed.

Castellucci Hospitality Group owns several popular restaurants, including Bar Mercado & Recess, Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, Sugo, MUJŌ and the Iberian Pig. That’s why the family knows that “nothing brings people together like delicious food!” The restaurant group announced last week that Atlantans can “Let us do all the hard work for you with brined whole & half turkeys, classic sides like mashed potatoes, mac n cheese, and sweet potato casserole, handmade pies, and more!” Castellucci Hospitality Group further explains:

“However you plan to celebrate this year, we look forward to being a part of your Thanksgiving. Please consider CHG for your turkey, side dishes, or the entire feast — all without the fret.

“…Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, Sugo & The Iberian Pig Buckhead are participating as pickup locations. Please select your preference during checkout. All orders are available for pickup Wednesday, November 24th from 10 AM to 5 PM! Pickup time slots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

Orders must be placed by this Sunday (November 21) at 5 p.m. For more information — or to ask additional questions — visit Castellucci Hospitality Group here.