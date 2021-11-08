Here's Why Atlanta Is The Best Place To Go For Thanksgiving In The U.S.

Holiday travel is around the corner, and many people could be Atlanta-bound.

The capital of the Peach State is one of the top cities ranked among the Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving, according to WalletHub’s findings on Monday (November 8). The personal finance site “compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation.”

WalletHub explains that five “key dimensions” went into the rankings: Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks, and the Thanksgiving weather forecast. Then, researchers evaluated the dimensions using 20 relevant metrics, graded on a 100-point scale “with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a Thanksgiving celebration.” Lastly, “we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

That methodology fared well for Atlanta, which ranked No. 1 on the list. Here’s the Top 10:

Atlanta, GA Orlando, FL Scottsdale, AZ Miami, FL Raleigh, NC Virginia Bach, VA Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL Greensboro, NC Louisville, KY

See the full list from WalletHub here.