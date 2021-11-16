Keyshia Cole's Father Dies From COVID, Four Months After Her Mom Dies
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 16, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Keyshia Cole's adoptive father, Leon Cole, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. On Tuesday, the songstress took to social media to share the sad news, posting a throwback photo of her and her father, with an emotional message, writing:
"So here we are. He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE. The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!! He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!! Working for@rideactfor over 30 years. My child hood was filled with 40L and 52L rides along side my father!!! I loved having a bus pass until I was 18 years old. He was a very wise man."
The "Love" singer continued on gushing about the great husband and man her late father was, adding:
"Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!! He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim🙏🏽 with also. Our many long talks of love and how a man needs to treat a woman. Maybe the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious). He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened !!! And that I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.
The news of Leon Cole's death comes just four months after Keyshia's mom Frankie passed away, on her 61st birthday.
Both devastating losses comes just months after Keyshia announced that she'd be retiring from music after releasing her next album.
I’m retiring.. https://t.co/S4rgt9AO3h— Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2021
Well wishes to Keyshia Cole and the entire Cole family.