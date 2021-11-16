Keyshia Cole's Father Dies From COVID, Four Months After Her Mom Dies

The "Love" singer continued on gushing about the great husband and man her late father was, adding:

"Taught me and my siblings that knowledge is power!! He was very dedicated to learning and sharing his strong thoughts and opinions on the Bible and religion, and His loving passion for Yahweh Elohim🙏🏽 with also. Our many long talks of love and how a man needs to treat a woman. Maybe the reason a man hasn’t been able to hold on to me too long, (LOL) (JK) (But serious). He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much! I hate that this has happened !!! And that I’ve now lost two beautiful souls within a few months from each other.

The news of Leon Cole's death comes just four months after Keyshia's mom Frankie passed away, on her 61st birthday.