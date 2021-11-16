Major Decision By Metro Council Could Soon Affect Nashville Drivers

A controversial program in Davidson County may soon come to an end.

On Tuesday (November 16), the Metro Council is set to discuss a resolution that could end emissions testing requirements to renew registration tags in Davidson County, WSMV reports. If approved, Davidson would join surrounding counties that will no longer require emissions testing starting next year.

"Right now, this program is not working for Nashvillians," said council member Freddie O'Connell. "That is where we are. We have gotten to a point where I think the costs outweigh the benefits."

In August, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) said that five Tennessee counties — Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson — would end the emissions testing requirement beginning January 14, 2022, after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found the state to be consistent with the federal Clean Air Act.

"This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans," said David Salyers, TDEC commissioner. "It's a recognition of the improvement of our state's air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal."

Despite the decision from the EPA, some organizations feel the move to end the requirement could cause future problems in Nashville.

"Vehicles remain the largest source of air pollution in Davidson County," said Metro Health. "Roughly 580,000 vehicles are tested each year. If we fall out of attainment with the national ambient air quality standards, it would be difficult to get back into compliance with offsets involving stationary sources."