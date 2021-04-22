President Biden Pledges To Slash U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

President Joe Biden has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as part of the United States' new commitment to the Paris climate agreement.

President Biden called for the "nationally determined contribution" while appearing during a two-day virtual climate summit attended by world leaders Thursday (April 22) morning, NBC News reports.

Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement -- which was initially drafted in 2015 and signed in 2016 -- in February, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the global effort to limit carbon emissions.

"These steps will set America on a path of net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050," Biden said while speaking from the White House during the virtual summit. "But the truth is, America represents less than 50 percent of the world's emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, as I know you all fully understand."

President Biden reiterated claims made by scientists that the current decade will be crucial in the effort to address the ongoing climate crisis.

"This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," Biden said, adding, "We can't resign ourselves to that future. We have to take action on this, and this summit is our first step on the road we'll travel together."

The U.S. saw a spike in emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases last year, though it was expected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting a large portion of the economy.

The Biden administration is working toward meeting ambitious targets that scientists say are necessary in the world's effort to limit effects of global warming as the U.S. rebounds.

