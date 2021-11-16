Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes & More Set For 2021 AMA Performances

By Hayden Brooks

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The 2021 American Music Awards is beefing up with more performances.

Less than a week ahead of the star-studded ceremony, which will take place on Sunday (November 21), the folks behind the show announced another batch of performers. Mickey Guyton will take the stage for a performance of her new single, "All American," while Walker Hayes will make his AMA debut with a performance of “Fancy Like,” a nomination in the Favorite Country Song category.

In addition to the country names, Diplo will also serve as the first-ever AMA music curator for the show, where he’ll offer the audience highlights from his catalog. Meanwhile, Italian rock band Måneskin, as well as first-time AMA nominee, will make their Stateside awards show debut to perform their smash, “Beggin.’”

Among the aforementioned performers include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and more. The Cardi B-hosted ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Mickey Guyton
Walker Hayes
