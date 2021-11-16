Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes & More Set For 2021 AMA Performances
By Hayden Brooks
November 16, 2021
The 2021 American Music Awards is beefing up with more performances.
Less than a week ahead of the star-studded ceremony, which will take place on Sunday (November 21), the folks behind the show announced another batch of performers. Mickey Guyton will take the stage for a performance of her new single, "All American," while Walker Hayes will make his AMA debut with a performance of “Fancy Like,” a nomination in the Favorite Country Song category.
In addition to the country names, Diplo will also serve as the first-ever AMA music curator for the show, where he’ll offer the audience highlights from his catalog. Meanwhile, Italian rock band Måneskin, as well as first-time AMA nominee, will make their Stateside awards show debut to perform their smash, “Beggin.’”
Among the aforementioned performers include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and more. The Cardi B-hosted ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Counting down the days until @MickeyGuyton makes her #AMAs debut with a performance of "All American!" This Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. #MickeyGuytonAMAs pic.twitter.com/OC2UqFzdjc— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 16, 2021
🎶 Yeah, we fancy like Walker Hayes at the AMAs 🎶— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 16, 2021
Singing this every day until @walkerhayes makes his debut at the #AMAs performing "Fancy Like" this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC! #WalkerHayesAMAs pic.twitter.com/tSl4XlwyWz