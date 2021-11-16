Pearl Jam Reveal When They Plan To Play Rescheduled 'Gigaton' Tour

Pearl Jam was supposed to tour in March 2020 in support of their 11th studio album, Gigaton, but instead they became the first big-name band to postpone dates due to the pandemic. While other acts have already announced rescheduled itineraries, the Seattle rockers have been hanging back. Now, a year and a half after their initial tour announcement, Eddie Vedder and company have revealed when fans can expect them back on the road.

"Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience & flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band’s postponed 2020 North American tour," the band wrote on Twitter. "We're announcing that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022 - dates will be announced early next year."

While we still don't have exact dates, it's reassuring to know that PJ is ready to tour again. See their tweet below.