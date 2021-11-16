Pearl Jam Reveal When They Plan To Play Rescheduled 'Gigaton' Tour

By Katrina Nattress

November 16, 2021

Photo: AFP

Pearl Jam was supposed to tour in March 2020 in support of their 11th studio album, Gigaton, but instead they became the first big-name band to postpone dates due to the pandemic. While other acts have already announced rescheduled itineraries, the Seattle rockers have been hanging back. Now, a year and a half after their initial tour announcement, Eddie Vedder and company have revealed when fans can expect them back on the road.

"Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience & flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band’s postponed 2020 North American tour," the band wrote on Twitter. "We're announcing that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022 - dates will be announced early next year."

While we still don't have exact dates, it's reassuring to know that PJ is ready to tour again. See their tweet below.

Though they're not currently touring, Pearl Jam have been playing some one-off shows, including a private 40th birthday at the Fort Worth Zoo that irked some neighbors.

"The meerkats will revolt," one person wrote in their complaint. Another Twitter user said that they "wonder about animal PTSD... you know a lot of them aren't going to be the same after that kind of torture."

The zoo's assistant director of communications, Avery Elander, assured worried citizens that they monitored the animals during soundcheck and the show. "No animals were observed having adverse reactions or different behavior," Elander said.

Pearl Jam
