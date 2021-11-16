Pima County Considering Raising Minimum Wage

By Ginny Reese

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

City of Tucson voters chose to raise the minimum wage, and now Pima County is considering it as well, reported News 4 Tucson KVOA. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter in Tuesday's meeting.

The idea was originally proposed by District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva. She told the news station that the proposition would make sense for creating a uniform minimum wage. Grijalva said:

"You have all the posted federal minimum wage, then you have the overlay of the state minimum wage, now you're going to the overlay of the city minimum wage. So, depending on where you are, you'll have three different minimum wages that could affect your business."

If a business has a location inside the City of Tucson and a location outside the city limits, the person working inside the city limits would make more money for doing the same job.

Grijalva said, "You don't have this conflict where if you live in the city, this is your minimum, but if you live across the street in Pima County that's not in the city, you're not eligible to receive that same wage."

C,J. Boyd with Tucson Fight said, "$12.15 isn't enough. It just isn't enough anywhere and if it isn't enough here, it's not enough just over the city limits either."

