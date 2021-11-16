Santa Claus Is Making A Comeback In Northeast Ohio Malls This Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Santa is coming back to Northeast Ohio malls after taking a break last year because of the COVID-19. The Christmas tradition will include some health and safety measures taken by Santa and his elves, but families won’t be required to wear masks to their visits, Fox 8 noted. Dan Crandall, Great Northern Marketing and Business Development Manager, said that heading into the holiday season, “people are excited to get back and celebrate the holidays.”

Other holiday traditions are ramping up, including “Winterfest” in Downtown Cleveland. The highly-anticipated tree lighting ceremony is set to take place at the end of this month in Public Square: “On Saturday, November 27th, join us for the highly-anticipated kick-off of the 2021 festive season with a full day of pop-up shops, entertainment and attractions in Public Square! The all-day event culminates with the official Downtown Cleveland holiday tree lighting ceremony starting at 7:00 pm.” Throughout the day, Clevelanders can enjoy ice skating in Cleveland Public Square, Winterfest horse and carriage rides, a toy soldier show and tons of other holiday-themed activities in the city. Anyone who can’t make the in-person celebration can catch it on WKYC Channel 3, officials announced.