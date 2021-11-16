Cleveland's Highly-Anticipated 'Winterfest' Tree Lighting Sets Date

By Kelly Fisher

November 16, 2021

Christmas Tree, Ornaments and Defocused Lights Background
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us, and Clevelanders can celebrate with the highly-anticipated tree lighting ceremony in Public Square at the end of this month.

“Winterfest” in Downtown Cleveland is slated for Saturday, November 27, kicking off with the tree lighting ceremony that evening. People can join in person “for a series of family friendly activities,” or watch from home on WKYC Channel 3, officials announced. The tree lighting marks the first day of a season of winter activities, spanning through February 27, 2022. Officials announced:

“On Saturday, November 27th, join us for the highly-anticipated kick-off of the 2021 festive season with a full day of pop-up shops, entertainment and attractions in Public Square! The all-day event culminates with the official Downtown Cleveland holiday tree lighting ceremony starting at 7:00 pm.”

Throughout the day on November 27, attendees can enjoy ice skating in Cleveland Public Square, Winterfest horse and carriage rides, a toy soldier show and more. Anyone coming downtown throughout the holiday season can expect tons of Winterfest activities, plus all of the restaurants, shops and experiences that Downtown Cleveland has to offer. For more info, check out winterfestcle.com. See footage from last year’s Winterfest festivities from WKYC-TV here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices