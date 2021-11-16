Cleveland's Highly-Anticipated 'Winterfest' Tree Lighting Sets Date

The holiday season is upon us, and Clevelanders can celebrate with the highly-anticipated tree lighting ceremony in Public Square at the end of this month.

“Winterfest” in Downtown Cleveland is slated for Saturday, November 27, kicking off with the tree lighting ceremony that evening. People can join in person “for a series of family friendly activities,” or watch from home on WKYC Channel 3, officials announced. The tree lighting marks the first day of a season of winter activities, spanning through February 27, 2022. Officials announced:

“On Saturday, November 27th, join us for the highly-anticipated kick-off of the 2021 festive season with a full day of pop-up shops, entertainment and attractions in Public Square! The all-day event culminates with the official Downtown Cleveland holiday tree lighting ceremony starting at 7:00 pm.”

Throughout the day on November 27, attendees can enjoy ice skating in Cleveland Public Square, Winterfest horse and carriage rides, a toy soldier show and more. Anyone coming downtown throughout the holiday season can expect tons of Winterfest activities, plus all of the restaurants, shops and experiences that Downtown Cleveland has to offer. For more info, check out winterfestcle.com. See footage from last year’s Winterfest festivities from WKYC-TV here: