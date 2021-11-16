WATCH: Booker T Reveals Plans To Honor Legend On 'Battleground Podcast'

At the time, Martel had already established herself as one of the top female in-ring competitors and managers during previous stints in the then-World Wrestling Federation, American Wrestling Association and other promotions prior to joining WCW.

"Sherri was definitely well before her time as far as females in professional wrestling being able to go out there and do it the way she did, one that would throw caution to the wind and was really really great at psychology as well. She was a real worker," Booker said. "I know for myself, I always put her on a pedestal, on a mantle so high just because she was Harlem Heat's, what I call, 'legitimizer.' I don't think we would've been what we were or who we were without 'Sister Sherri'' being right there at the front."

Martel appeared as both a wrestler and manager throughout her career, most notably as 'Sensational Sherri' in WWF, having managed several other legendary wrestlers including Hall of Famers 'Macho King' Randy Savage (as 'Queen Sherri') Shawn Michaels and Ted DiBiase, who inducted her into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2006.

Martel made numerous sporadic appearances for wrestling promotions -- including her last televised segment as a potential manager for Bobby Roode for then-Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in September 2006 -- until her death in 2007.

You can watch Booker T's appearance on the Battleground Podcast below: