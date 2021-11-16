Watch: Deer Breaks Into Michigan Church On First Day Of Hunting Season

A deer decided to hide in a Michigan church as hunting season began.

Hunting season kicked off Monday (November 15) in the state, and on that same day, the Grace Christian Fellowship church in Sturgis had an unusual break-in.

According to FOX 2, Luke Eicher, Justin Wickey, and Amanda Eicher got to the church and realized that a window was broken. While investigating the broken window, they found a 10-point buck frantickly running throughout the church.

"When I peeked inside, I saw the window was broken and heard loud banging. My husband rushed in and found this 10-point buck. On the opening day of the gun season of all days" Eicher said.

The deer can be seen in the video jumping against the wall trying to find a way out. He eventually left the building by using the window he had broken to get in.

The church posted the video on their Facebook page and wrote:

"When Luke Eicher, Justin Wickey and Amanda Eicher arrived at the church this morning, they found signs of breaking and entering. Little did they know that a 10-point buck had come for prayer in the auditorium on opening day of gun season. There was some damage to the building and our pastors are a little traumatized. But the buck left strengthened in the Lord to go face his battles."