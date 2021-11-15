Deer Caught After Running Around Inside Louisiana Hospital

It's not every day you go to a hospital and see a wild animal roaming around, but today was the lucky day. A deer was captured inside a Louisiana hospital after somehow managing to get inside the up the escalators.

Staff at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge did double duty as animal wranglers after a deer wandered into the hospital on Monday (November 15) afternoon, WBRZ reports. After it successfully navigated the escalators, the deer was finally wrangled on the second floor of the medical center. Hospital staff held it down until Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to get to the scene.

According to the news outlet, the deer appeared to be sedated as it was wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney and into a Wildlife and Fisheries vehicle.