Will Carlos Correa's Derek Jeter Comments Effect Yankees' Pursuit?

Correa recently won his first Gold Glove Award at the same position as Jeter and hit for a career-best 26 home runs in 2021.

The Yankees are in need of a shortstop after moving Gleyber Torres back to second base and Correa -- despite his ties to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal -- is currently the top available player at the position.

However, making disparaging comments about a team's former captain and five-time World Series champion isn't the best tactic to take while seeking a $300 million contract, as pointed out by NJ.com's Mike Rosenstein.

Several other notable free agent shortstops available this offseason include Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez, Trevor Story and Chris Taylor.