Will Carlos Correa's Derek Jeter Comments Effect Yankees' Pursuit?
By Jason Hall
November 16, 2021
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa was reported to be one of the New York Yankees' biggest offseason targets, at least until he decided to mock arguably the most beloved player in modern franchise history.
During a recent appearance on the Me Gustan Los Deportes podcast with former MLB infielder Carlos Baerga, Correa said former Yankees captain and recent Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter "didn't deserve" any of his five Gold Glove Awards for the shortstop position, according to Héctor Gómez, a Spanish-speaking MLB journalist in Puerto Rico, who translated Correa's quote on his verified Twitter account last week.
Carlos Correa: "Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won".@RicardoGibbon— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/pGKsCqnfbA
Correa recently won his first Gold Glove Award at the same position as Jeter and hit for a career-best 26 home runs in 2021.
The Yankees are in need of a shortstop after moving Gleyber Torres back to second base and Correa -- despite his ties to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal -- is currently the top available player at the position.
However, making disparaging comments about a team's former captain and five-time World Series champion isn't the best tactic to take while seeking a $300 million contract, as pointed out by NJ.com's Mike Rosenstein.
Several other notable free agent shortstops available this offseason include Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Báez, Trevor Story and Chris Taylor.