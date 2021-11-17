Alex Rodriguez Sets Sight On 'Flirty' New Romance Post Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez may have moved on from Jennifer Lopez.

As per Page Six, the former Yankee player, 46, is honing his connection with Real Housewife of New York alum Kelly Bensimon, 53, who has since become a real estate broker. “They have a cute and flirty text relationship,” an insider close to the celebrity gossip outlet revealed. “Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him."

A representative for Bensimon confirmed to the outlet that their client and Rodriguez, who happens to be a real estate investor himself, have indeed been in contact. “They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months,” Bensimon’s rep explained. “She thinks he is charming and a gentleman. They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate.”

Meanwhile, A-Rod's rep denied the romance angle of their relationship. "She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it. There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes," the rep said.

Even though the sports titan is no longer with Lopez, he’s been tormented during live gaming events. In late October, he was subjected to heckling at Game 1 of the World Series in Texas when fans started Lopez's name. As you know, the two split in April after a two-year engagement. It wasn't long before Lopez rebounded with Ben Affleck in May and has since fallen in love all over again.