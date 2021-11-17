Arizona Wastes Food More Than Any Other State

By Ginny Reese

November 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Food waste always increases on Thanksgiving. No matter how many plates you eat, there always seems to be a large quantity of food going into the trash can.

According to LawnStarter, about 30 to 40 percent of all of the national food supply ends up going to waste each year. 200 million pounds of that food comes from Thanksgiving alone.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which states waste the most food. The website states, "We compared the 50 states based on how much food they waste, how much they repurpose, and what measures they have in place to reduce food loss."

According to the study, Arizona wastes food more than any other state. The state has the lowest number of recycled foods, the highest share of food wasted, and the third-lowest share of donated food.

Here are the top 20 states that waste food the most:

  1. Arizona
  2. North Dakota
  3. Hawaii
  4. Nevada
  5. Oklahoma
  6. West Virginia
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Georgia
  9. Montana
  10. South Dakota
  11. South Carolina
  12. Wyoming
  13. Mississippi
  14. North Carolina
  15. Kentucky
  16. New Hampshire
  17. Missouri
  18. New Mexico
  19. Delaware
  20. Tennessee

Click here to check out the full list.

