Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is Now Self-Isolating

Jesy Nelson recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is now having to self-isolate. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a statement with her fans, informing them that she will be unable to attend a few of her previous commitments, including a performance scheduled for this Saturday.

"Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines," Nelson said in her statement on Instagram. "It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much."

Nelson left Little Mix last year, and the singer went on to pursue her own solo career. It was announced in November 2020 that she would be taking an "extended leave" from the band, which then turned into her official departure that December. In February, she began to drop hints that she would be going solo, and she confirmed that she had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj this past September. October saw the official launch of Nelson's career as she teamed up with Minaj for "Boyz," and the song's controversial music video.

After the release of "Boyz," Nelson faced backlash for black fishing in the video. Minaj stood up for Nelson amid the controversy, and the two joined together on an Instagram Live to make a statement acknowledging the backlash. "My intention is never to offend people of color with this video and my song," she had said. "When I was in the video with [Nicki], I didn't even have any fake tan on. I'd been in Antigua prior to that for three weeks. I'm just really lucky that as a white girl, when I'm in the sun, I tan so dark. My hair's naturally curly, I've always had curly hair. I wanted to get a wig that emulated the same texture as my hair, I genuinely didn't think I was doing anything wrong."