Food waste always increases on Thanksgiving. No matter how many plates you eat, there always seems to be a large quantity of food going into the trash can.

According to LawnStarter, about 30 to 40 percent of all of the national food supply ends up going to waste each year. 200 million pounds of that food comes from Thanksgiving alone.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which states waste the most food. The website states, "We compared the 50 states based on how much food they waste, how much they repurpose, and what measures they have in place to reduce food loss."

According to the study, Kentucky is one of the most wasteful states when it comes to food. The state landed at number 15 on the list.

Here are the top 20 states that waste food the most:

Arizona North Dakota Hawaii Nevada Oklahoma West Virginia Wisconsin Georgia Montana South Dakota South Carolina Wyoming Mississippi North Carolina Kentucky New Hampshire Missouri New Mexico Delaware Tennessee

