Michigan State Working On 10-year, $95 Million Contract For Mel Tucker

Current Michigan State Football head coach Mel Tucker is on his way to becoming the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

According to the Detroit Free Press, MSU is preparing a 10-year contract extension for Tucker that will amount to $95 million. This contract will make Tucker the highest-paid black coach in sports.

This contract extension will showcase Michigan's strength in keeping its head coach. With 25-years of coaching experience, Tucker was named MSU's head football coach in February of 2020.

The only other college football coach that is making more than Tucker, is former MSU coach Nick Saban. At Alabama, Saban is contracted to make $9.753 million.

According to records from USA Today, the next highest-paid black coach is Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin. Tomlin currently makes $8 million in the NFL.

Out of all the NFL head coaches, only three will be making more than Tucker in 2021. New England's Bill Belichick makes $12.5 million, Seattle's Pete Carroll brings in $11 million and New Orleans' Sean Payton is contracted to make $9.8 million.

During Tucker's second season coaching the Spartans, Tucker led the team to a 9-1 record, including a win against the rival, Michigan.