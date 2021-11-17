Highest Paid Head Coach In The U.S. Revealed

Bill Belichick is the highest-paid head coach in all American sports, according to a recent study conducted by sports industry news website Sportico (subscription needed).

The list -- which was published on Wednesday (November 17) -- ranked Belichick No. 1 among the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, earning an average salary of $18 million, according to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen.

“Belichick’s 31 playoff wins are 11 more than any other NFL head coach,” Badenhausen wrote about Belichick (h/t CBS Boston). “He trails Don Shula by 42 for most regular season wins.”

Of course, those playoff wins include Belichick's six Super Bowl championships, the most by an NFL head coach in league history.

Badenhausen shared the full list on his verified Twitter account after publication, which has four NFL coaches in the top four: Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks at $14 million; Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints at $14 million; and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs at $12 million.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ($11.5 million) and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ($9.5 million) are also included in the top 10 and Nos. 6 and 9, respectively.