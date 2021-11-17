Nashville School Bus Involved In Deadly Early Morning Crash

A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a deadly crash early Wednesday (November 17) morning, police confirm.

An MNPS bus was driving on Elm Hill Pike near Donelson Pike around 5:45 a.m. on its way to Cora Howe Exceptional School when it collided with an SUV, FOX 17 reports. The driver of the SUV was killed, whom police described as a man in his 60s. Police have not yet publicly identified the person killed in the crash and will wait until his family is notified.

According to a statement from Metro Nashville Police, the SUV crossed into the lane the bus was in and the two vehicles crashed head on. Two adults on the bus, the driver and a bus monitor, received minor injuries and were transported to a hospital to receive treatment.