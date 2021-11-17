North Carolina Man Faces Charges For Faking Photo Of Hamburger

A man in North Carolina is facing multiple charges after he reportedly faking an image of a hamburger.

Ronnie Bernard Truesdale, of Raleigh, is accused of altering a McDonald's hamburger to make it appear as if a hair had been placed on the burger before he received it. Officials say, however, the 41-year-old man planted the hair on the burger after he had removed the wrapper.

According to WRAL, Truesdale filed an insurance claim with Zurich North America, which insures McDonald's, for pain and suffering after he alleged the burger made him nauseous. He also filed to receive $1,595 in medical expenses paid to WakeMed.

Truesdale was charged with insurance fraud as well as felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

This wouldn't be the first time someone has faked a situation and faced legal consequences. Earlier this year, a doctor in Utah faked having hypothermia in order to be airlifted off of the highest mountain peak in North America. Last week, the 47 year old radiologist was charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska for three counts connected to the incident: interference with a government employee, violating a lawful order and filing a false report.