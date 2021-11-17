Survey Says: Raleigh Family Appearing On 'Family Feud'

The survey says: A Raleigh family is set to make their game show debut this week on the fan-favorite Family Feud.

"It still feels surreal," said Caroline Hoffman.

The Hoffmans will face off against another family on the long-running game show, months after initially applying for their place in the competition, WRAL reports.

"It was one of those, you fill it you and you're like, 'I'm never going to hear back from them,'" Hoffman said of the process. "Then all of a sudden we did, and it just kept progressing."

After learning they were selected to compete on the show, the family prepared as much as they could for the questions they may be asked, even buying a card version of the game. Hoffman, along with her husband, sister, mother and sister-in-law, traveled to Atlanta to tape their appearance, which she called "one of the coolest experiences."

While viewers have to wait and see how the family did on the show, Hoffman hopes it's only the beginning of her TV appearances.

"It was cool to be able to go in and be a part of it," she said. "I would love to be on every game show possible."

To watch the Hoffmans compete for their chance to win, you can tune into Family Feud on Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.