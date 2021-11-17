Travis Scott & Drake Named In $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Drake are listed in the $750 million lawsuit filed on behalf of the 125 victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

On Tuesday (November 17), a Houston lawyer on behalf of the victims, including the family of one man who died, filed the suit. Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy took the lives of 10 concertgoers, including Axel Acosta, who passed away from injuries when the crowd surged towards the stage during the performance. He was 21. PEOPLE obtained a copy of the complaint, which was filed by a member of attorney Tony Buzbee's legal team, where it was noted that Acosta's death "was needless, and was the result of gross negligence."

"When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed," the lawsuit stated. "As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on—for almost forty minutes. Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld—the feeling was not mutual; certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make an even minimal effort to keep them safe."

Among the other defendants listed in the lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group. In addition to the 10 fatalities, hundreds were injured from the tragedy and the Houston Chronicle has reported that at least 36 lawsuits have been filed against the rapper.