Utah Can See The Longest Lunar Eclipse In 580 Years This Week

Utah residents are going to be able to see the longest lunar eclipse that's happened in 580 years, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. And the best part is that it's all going down this week.

On Thursday evening, Utahns can look up and see the Beaver Moon lunar eclipse. It will last approximately three and a half hours.

No need to worry about pulling out those old telescopes. The lunar eclipse will be completely visible to the naked eye.

According to Space.com, 97.4% of the moon's diameter will be under the Earth's shadow. There will be just a sliver left unobstructed.

The good news for Utahns is that the western states will have the best view of the eclipse. Space.com wrote, "...the farther west you are the better, as the moon will appear much higher from the western part of the continent as opposed to locations farther to the east."

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will begin just after 11 p.m. on Thursday evening. It will be at its peak over Utah at around 2:03 a.m. early Friday morning and finally escape the shadow at around 5:03 a.m.

