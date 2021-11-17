Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis, Law Enforcement Sources Confirm

Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis. Eyewitnesses caught footage of police at the scene of shooting as bystanders shout "Ain't no way these folks just killed Dolph." Another eyewitness shared: "I told yall that's that only ---- in the city with that car." DJ Akademiks seemingly confirmed the news, tweeting:

"I HOPE THAT AINT TRUE. RIP Young Dolph."

According to reports, the 36-year old "Major" rapper --- real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr --- was shot at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. The owner of the shop told FOX News 13 that Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed him around 1:00 p.m. The rapper spoke about fatherhood, his career and more back in a 2017 interview with Power 105.1's Breakfast Club.

Back in 2020, Dolph spoke about spending time with his wife and kids during the pandemic:

"This s— just make me realize how much good times I've been missing out on, just around the house. It ain't got nothing to do with money. Your money don't mean -----. It's all about your happiness. We playing. I'm in my daughter's room, I'm in her little castle thing she got. She crawl in, I'm crawling my big ass in that —er. I'm in their world right now. Everything they like to do, everything they play, I'm all in that world right now. I'm just a big-ass kid right now."

The rapper recently made headlines for his beef with Soulja Boy, who spoke about it in his recent, explosive interview on the Breakfast Club. Our thoughts and well wishes are with Dolph's family.

Story still developing....