Soulja Boy Slams, Praises & Thanks Kanye West; Opens Up About Infamous Text
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 12, 2021
Soulja Boy has been candid about his feelings toward Kanye West ever since the Yeezus rapper left him off his critically acclaimed 10th studio album DONDA. The "Rick and Morty" rapper had much more to say when he stopped by Power 105.1's Breakfast Club on Friday. He dished on everything from his new acting gigs to his brand new game console -- but he didn't miss the chance to continue sharing his feelings about Kanye. He told the morning show:
"Who the **** [is Kanye] to decide if the album is hard or not. Put the song out on the album and let the people decide. We in 2021, music change all the time. Kanye, you drop the most trash ****. You ain't never dropped a trash song in your life?
Fans assumed the rappers squashed their beef earlier this week when Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), posted a screenshot of their text exchange to Instagram, which Soulja confirmed is real, telling the Breakfast Club:
"After we spoke, I felt like it was oh ok, he don't mean no harm. It wasn't no ill intent. [We spoke on] a text. The text he posted on Instagram."
Soulja the first rapper to receive a text apology from kanye 💯 pic.twitter.com/Zb00gSvib9— doub🧸 (@doubWRLD) November 10, 2021
Despite his disdain for Ye leaving him off the album, Soulja Boy says it's all love between him and the Grammy Award winning rapper.
'Kanye is a great artist. He's a great producer. He's a great rapper. He's a great designer. Businessman. Nobody is perfect."
Check out Soulja Boy's video console here. See what else the star had to say in the full interview above.