8 People Charged For Allegedly Stealing $1 Million Worth Of Bikes

Eight people are facing charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million worth of high-end bicycles from shops in the Denver metro area, KDVR reported Wednesday (November 17).

Altogether, these suspects are facing 227 total counts, ranging from theft to burglary:

Kevin Acosta-Larkin

Austin Butler

Gerald Garcia

Maurice Leday

Gregory Melina

Salvador Mena-Barreno

Jason Quijada

Adrian Rocha-Chairez

The suspects are accused of targeting 29 bike shops and committing 22 auto thefts between December 2019 and June 2020, according to reporters. The indictment claims the group used Facebook Messenger to plan their crimes and used stolen box trucks to break into bike shops. Prosecutors say the stolen bikes would be sold to other individuals out of state.