Anderson .Paak Wishes He Worked With Taylor Swift Instead Of Bruno Mars
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 18, 2021
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars dropped their highly anticipated debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic, on Friday, and now the groovy group is on everyone's radar. For Anderson, his goal is to be on Taylor Swift's radar and move up from second place on the music charts. He made his sentiments clear in a hilarious exchange with his fellow Silk Sonic member, Bruno Mars, on social media; joking that he should've "linked up" with the RED singer instead of Bruno. Anderson wrote:
"Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star! Hey@taylorswift13is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available!#ShakeItOff."
Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star! Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I’m available! #ShakeItOff pic.twitter.com/KoG4PRNP6Q— lil Hercules (@AndersonPaak) November 17, 2021
Bruno wasted no time responding to the hilarious tweet, with a photoshopped copy of his bandmate standing alongside Taylor on her 1989 cover, writing:
"It's the betrayal for me."
The jokes come less than a week after Silk Sonic had fans feeling all the feels with their debut album, and latest single "Smokin' Out The Window". Anderson celebrated the rapid success of the single with his 2.6 million Instagram followers, sharing:
"HERES TO 10 MILLION VIEWS IN TWO DAYS! ‘ SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW ‘ OUT NOW!! ALBUM OUT NOV 12th!!!"
As for Taylor Swift, she dropped the re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red the same days as Silk Sonic's debut and is proving yet again that she's a force to be reckoned with. Red (Taylor’s Version)” quickly reached #1 on the all-genre US album sales chart. In a celebratory Instagram post, the "I Bet You Think About Me" singer shared:
"Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now."
Congrats to both Silk Sonic and Taylor Swift on their album success.