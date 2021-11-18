Anderson .Paak Wishes He Worked With Taylor Swift Instead Of Bruno Mars

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars dropped their highly anticipated debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic, on Friday, and now the groovy group is on everyone's radar. For Anderson, his goal is to be on Taylor Swift's radar and move up from second place on the music charts. He made his sentiments clear in a hilarious exchange with his fellow Silk Sonic member, Bruno Mars, on social media; joking that he should've "linked up" with the RED singer instead of Bruno. Anderson wrote:

"Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star! Hey@taylorswift13is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available!#ShakeItOff."