Innocent Drivers In Tucson Get Tires Flattened By Police Spike Strip

Spike strips can be a useful tool in stopping a dangerous driver. But, when they aren't used correctly they can be deadly.

Driving on the interstate can be nerve wracking enough with trying to make sure the drivers around you are being safe. Driver Kim Egita and her mother had much more to worry about when they were traveling to celebrate her mother's birthday, reported KGUN 9.

While traveling down I-10 Egita said she saw a DPS trooper crouched on the side of the road. She said:

“And in a split second I went over whatever was in the road and realized something horrific happened. At that moment, putting two and two together, realizing my tire or later find out two tires are flat, trying to navigate my way off the freeway going 70-75 miles an hour with someone very close behind me, which I later realized was the suspect.”

DPS was trying to stop the suspect with the spike strip. Instead, Egita feels like it just put the innocent drivers' lives at risk. DPS did come check on her after the situation, but Egita said it wasn't enough. "You know, it's just disappointing that the responded from them was sorry this happened. Glad you're okay."

Troopers called a tow truck to get her car towed to the tire shop. But, with the tow and new tires, she is out more than $700 due to the incident. She now has to file a claim with DPS to try to get the money back.