Utah Trooper Busted Motorcyclist For Going 145 MPH

A Utah state trooper busted a motorcycle driver for going a whopping 145 miles per hour on a highway, reported FOX 13 Now.

The driver was traveling more than double the posted speed limit on an interstate in Orem, where the limit was 70 miles per hour.

This comes just days after the Utah Highway Patrols aid that it would be cracking down on reckless drivers.

Major Jeff Nigbur tweeted the speeding violation on Sunday. The tweet states:

"At last week's press conference we asked for the public's help with slowing the speeds down on the freeway. This was not what we were talking about. We can do better!"