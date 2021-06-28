Feedback

Utah Trooper Busted Motorcyclist For Going 145 MPH

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2021

A Utah state trooper busted a motorcycle driver for going a whopping 145 miles per hour on a highway, reported FOX 13 Now.

The driver was traveling more than double the posted speed limit on an interstate in Orem, where the limit was 70 miles per hour.

This comes just days after the Utah Highway Patrols aid that it would be cracking down on reckless drivers.

Major Jeff Nigbur tweeted the speeding violation on Sunday. The tweet states:

"At last week's press conference we asked for the public's help with slowing the speeds down on the freeway. This was not what we were talking about. We can do better!"

The citation also shows that the driver, who remains unidentified, never obtained a license.

The Utah Highway Patrol announced it would have a zero tolerance policy in enforcement after seeing an increase in drivers traveling over 100 miles per hour.

Just a few days prior to this speeding incident, troopers chased down a group of motorcyclists on Interstate 80 who were traveling in excess of 150 miles per hour. Jhon Sorto-Orellana was arrested for speeding, reckless endangerment, and failure to stop.

