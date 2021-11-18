Drake Reportedly Stops Release Of 'Splash Brothers' Over Shady Kimye Lyrics

Drake and Kanye West's makeup session may have caused a ripple effect in hip hop. Just days after the hip hop kings took to social media to confirm their epic reconciliation, fans noticed that the Certified Lover Boy's feature on French Montana's album has been nixed from the track list.

The song, entitled "Splash Brothers," was originally listed on the Bronx rapper's new album They Got Amnesia -- however, the song has now been replaced with a record called "Fraud". Listeners began to speculate that the reason for Splash Brothers being removed from the album was due to a lyric that could potentially be taken as a diss toward Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian. In the leak version of the record, Drizzy rapped:

“I’ll f**k a rapper’s wife and she ain’t even my type."