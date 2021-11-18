Drake Reportedly Stops Release Of 'Splash Brothers' Over Shady Kimye Lyrics
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 18, 2021
Drake and Kanye West's makeup session may have caused a ripple effect in hip hop. Just days after the hip hop kings took to social media to confirm their epic reconciliation, fans noticed that the Certified Lover Boy's feature on French Montana's album has been nixed from the track list.
The song, entitled "Splash Brothers," was originally listed on the Bronx rapper's new album They Got Amnesia -- however, the song has now been replaced with a record called "Fraud". Listeners began to speculate that the reason for Splash Brothers being removed from the album was due to a lyric that could potentially be taken as a diss toward Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian. In the leak version of the record, Drizzy rapped:
“I’ll f**k a rapper’s wife and she ain’t even my type."
No word on if Drake was actually referring to Ye and KKW. However, others believe the sudden pull may have to do with the recent, fatal events that occurred at Astroworld Festival earlier this month. Reports say the rapper is holding on to his new music a little longer before releasing any in the wake of the tragic festival, where 10 people died and hundreds of other concertgoers were injured.
Along with Astroworld founder Travis Scott, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper was named in a slew of lawsuits for contributing to causing the surge towards the stage. Drake took to Instagram last week to share his thoughts and condolences following the tragic event, writing:
“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”
"Splash Brothers" will reportedly be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of They Got Amnesia. Catch the original album release, available to stream this Friday, November 19th.