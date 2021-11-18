Dramatic Body Cam Footage Captures High-Speed Cleveland Heights Chase

By Kelly Fisher

November 18, 2021

Close-up of police body camera
Photo: Getty Images

Dramatic body cam footage shows the shocking moments that led to a vehicle smashing into a Northeast Ohio man’s house.

The Cleveland Heights Police Department released the body cam video to local news outlets, though it wasn’t immediately clear which charges the suspects may face, 19 News reports Thursday morning (November 18). Watch the video shared by the station here.

The high-speed chase — which reportedly topped 85 miles per hour — happened around 12:30 a.m. on November 12, at the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard and South Taylor Road. The resident, John Gall, was uninjured when the vehicle came barreling through his home as he slept on his couch, about 15 feet away. Gall, who was displaced from his home after the incident, told Fox 8: at the time: “I stuck my head out the broken front window and said, ‘Please don’t shoot me, I am the homeowner.’ …I can’t go in there. It’s unstable. They don’t want me back in the house (and) I don’t know what to do next.”

Police previously confirmed that two suspects occupied the vehicle — which they suspected was involved in multiple crimes, prompting the chase — that smashed through Gall’s home earlier this month. One of those suspects was transported to the hospital, and the other fled the scene that night.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices