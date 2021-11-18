Found Safe: Missing Tennessee Boy Located In California, Father Arrested

Noah Clare, the 3-year-old boy missing out of Tennessee, has been found safe, officials confirm.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (November 18), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that Noah Clare was located in California nearly two weeks after he was first reported missing, News Channel 5 reports. He was found safe with his cousin, 16-year-old Amber Clare who was missing out of Kentucky. TBI also confirmed that Noah's father, Jacob Clare, was taken into custody.

"UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!" the bureau wrote in a tweet, adding, "Jake Clare is in custody!"