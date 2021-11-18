Found Safe: Missing Tennessee Boy Located In California, Father Arrested

By Sarah Tate

November 18, 2021

Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Noah Clare, the 3-year-old boy missing out of Tennessee, has been found safe, officials confirm.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (November 18), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that Noah Clare was located in California nearly two weeks after he was first reported missing, News Channel 5 reports. He was found safe with his cousin, 16-year-old Amber Clare who was missing out of Kentucky. TBI also confirmed that Noah's father, Jacob Clare, was taken into custody.

"UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!" the bureau wrote in a tweet, adding, "Jake Clare is in custody!"

Noah was reported missing by his mother on November 7 after she said Jacob Clare failed to return him after a scheduled visitation. A warrant was issued against Jacob Clare for custodial interference, but an additional charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping was announced on November 16.

On Wednesday night, TBI released images taken from a surveillance camera that appeared to show Jacob Clare, along with both Amber and Noah, in San Clemente, California in the hopes that the new information could lead to their safe return.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, no additional information has been released. More details will be released

This is a developing story...

