TBI Releases New Information On 3-Year-Old Boy Missing From Tennessee

Noah was reported missing by his mother on November 7 after she said Jacob failed to return Noah after a scheduled visitation. She filed an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order. TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Noah Clare in Tennessee, and an AMBER Alert is also active in Arizona. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Noah has been issued in California as well.

A warrant was issued against Jacob Clare for custodial interference, and an additional charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping was announced on November 16.

Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes, is 3'5" tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camouflage shirt, black jacket and black shoes. Jacob Clare, 35, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 6'7" and weighs about 200 pounds. Additional photos can be found here.

If you see Noah or Jacob Clare, or if you have information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be sent via email at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.