TBI Releases New Information On 3-Year-Old Boy Missing From Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
November 18, 2021
As a multi-state AMBER Alert search continues for a 3-year-old boy missing out of Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has shared new information that they hope will lead to his return.
On Wednesday (November 17) night, TBI shared new photos taken November 11 from surveillance footage in San Clemente, California that shows 3-year-old Noah Clare, who has been missing out of Gallatin since November 6, with who appears to be his father Jacob Clare and family member Amber Clare. Amber, Jacob Clare's 16-year-old niece from Beaver Dam, Kentucky, is believed to have been taken by him as well, FOX 17 reports.
"We have new pictures to share of #NoahClare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th," the bureau said in an update Wednesday night. "We're sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side. This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place #AmberClare with Jacob."
Noah was reported missing by his mother on November 7 after she said Jacob failed to return Noah after a scheduled visitation. She filed an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order. TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Noah Clare in Tennessee, and an AMBER Alert is also active in Arizona. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Noah has been issued in California as well.
A warrant was issued against Jacob Clare for custodial interference, and an additional charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping was announced on November 16.
Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes, is 3'5" tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camouflage shirt, black jacket and black shoes. Jacob Clare, 35, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 6'7" and weighs about 200 pounds. Additional photos can be found here.
If you see Noah or Jacob Clare, or if you have information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be sent via email at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.