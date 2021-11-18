Hall Of Fame Coach Jim Calhoun Announces Retirement

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun announced his retirement on Thursday (November 18).

Calhoun etched a legendary career at the University of Connecticut, where he coached from 1986 to 2012, before initially retiring and returning to coaching at Division III Saint Joseph (Connecticut) in 2018, where he spent the last three seasons.

"It's just the right time," Calhoun said in a statement obtained by WFSB. "I'm healthy, my wife (Pat) is healthy, and the USJ men's basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We've got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the University, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it's time to spend more time with my wife and family."

Calhoun went 44-17 during three seasons at Saint Joseph, which included a 26-3 (11-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) record and both regular season and conference tournament championships in 2019-20.

The Braintree, Massachusetts native led UConn to three NCAA Division I Tournament championships; four NCAA Regional -- Final Four appearances; seven Big East tournament titles and 10 Big East regular season championships, while also winning the Associated Press Coach of the Year in 1990; the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award in 2005; and the Big East Coach of the Year Award four times.

Calhoun has a career head coaching record of 917-397, which includes a 625-243 overall record and 276-163 Big East record at UConn.

Calhoun was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.