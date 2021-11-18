Jennifer Lopez Is Set To Wed In Her Rom-Com 'Marry Me,' But There's A Twist

Jennifer Lopez has returned to her golden era of romantic-comedy with Marry Me and the heavily delayed film's first trailer dropped on Thursday (November 18).

In the three-minute preview, viewers see Lopez play a superstar named Kat Valdez, who is set to wed fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma) in front of a live-stream audience of 20 million. Unfortunately, Page Six reveals that her fiancé is cheating on her with her assistant as she's preparing to hit the stage in her Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Heartbroken and confused, the singer makes a spontaneous choice and vows to marry a single father named Charlie Gilbert in the audience (Owen Wilson), who happens to be holding his friend's "Marry Me" poster. "They say if you want something different, you have to do something different," she tells the crowd. The film unravels to tell the story of how the pair seeming work out (or don't) after the impromptu decision as Charlie navigates his life with the well-renowned superstar.

Considering that Lopez plays a pop star in the film, the project also features original music, including the ballad "On My Way (Marry Me)," which was released to coincide with the trailer's unveiling. It serves as the first single from the film.

Marry Me is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Harper Dill wrote the script for the film, which was originally penned by John Rogers and Rami Sagher for Universal, with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina on board as producers. It was set to debut in 2021, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's set for release on Valentine's Day 2022.