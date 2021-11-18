'Living Art' Display At Vanderbilt Hospital Honors Nashville Caregivers

A new piece of "living art" at a Nashville hospital is honoring some of the hardest-working individuals throughout the pandemic.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center unveiled a Gratitude Tree in the hospital lobby on Monday (November 18). The interactive artwork, which displays personalized "leaves" of thank you notes, pays tribute to the 28,000 medical staff at the hospital as well as celebrates the lives saved from and honors those lost to COVID-19, WSMV reports.

Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, is the president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center as well as the dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He believes the new display is a unique way to honor the hard work of all who helped care for someone during the pandemic.

"The past two years have been difficult for everyone, especially for our nation's healthcare workers," said Balser. "Whether large or small, gestures of support have a powerful impact on the morale of those who are providing this care. Sharing a note of thanks through the Gratitude Tree offers everyone an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these tireless individuals in a special way."

According to the news outlet, the Gratitude Tree is part of a larger, nationwide project called "Gratitunes," which launched in 2020 as a way to thank healthcare workers and medical staff on the frontlines of the pandemic. The thank you notes will be used to create an even bigger musical project by singer-songwriters Mat Kearney and Devon Gilfillian.

If you would like to add a note to the exhibit, visit the Gratitunes website here.