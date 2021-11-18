Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum Curated A Guest DJ Station on iHeartRadio
By Taylor Fields
November 19, 2021
Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum recently rocked the house at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival as they paid tribute to country legend George Strait during the iHeartRadio "We're All Country Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks," and to celebrate they teamed up to curate their own Guest DJ station on iHeartRadio powered by RAM Trucks — so now fans can listen to everything that they're listening to!
On the exclusive iHeartCountry Fest Guest DJ station powered by RAM Trucks, fans can hear music from both Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum, and enjoy some of their biggest hits like Parker's "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved By You," and the country duo's "Girl In A Country Song" and "Woman You Got." Each artist also included some of their favorite songs from their favorite artists including Doja Cat, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, John Mayer, and of course, George Strait.
Fans can also hear Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum talk about their favorite songs, as well as their own music.
On their song "Bathroom Floor," Maddie & Tae explained that the track was inspired by a trip to Jamaica. Maddie said, "[The song] is inspired by, honestly, a night in Jamaica with T and I having a little too much fun, and ending up on a bathroom floor. So, the whole story is literally from that night."
While talking about Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Maddie shared that it's "a song that pumps me up for shows, and just makes me smile. It makes me feel so happy and I love it. I think it's so sweet."
The girls also revealed another song that makes them happy — "Sunday Best" by Surfaces. They explained, "This song got us through 2020, and it instantly puts a smile on my face."
Listen to more of Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum's favorite songs on the iHeartCountry Fest Guest DJ station powered by RAM Trucks.