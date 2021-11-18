Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum Curated A Guest DJ Station on iHeartRadio

Fans can also hear Maddie & Tae and Parker McCollum talk about their favorite songs, as well as their own music.

On their song "Bathroom Floor," Maddie & Tae explained that the track was inspired by a trip to Jamaica. Maddie said, "[The song] is inspired by, honestly, a night in Jamaica with T and I having a little too much fun, and ending up on a bathroom floor. So, the whole story is literally from that night."

While talking about Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," Maddie shared that it's "a song that pumps me up for shows, and just makes me smile. It makes me feel so happy and I love it. I think it's so sweet."

The girls also revealed another song that makes them happy — "Sunday Best" by Surfaces. They explained, "This song got us through 2020, and it instantly puts a smile on my face."

