Photos Surface Of Young Dolph's Alleged Killers, Suspects Remain At Large

As the hip hop community mourned the death of 36-year old star Young Dolph, his home city of Memphis took the loss a lot harder. According to reports, Dolph was back in Memphis for his annual Turkey giveaway when he was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. Police have released video footage of the gunmen, which showed two gunmen with heavy artillery, shooting inside of the cookie shop. The footage also gives a quick glimpse of Dolph's camo Corvette parked outside.