Photos Surface Of Young Dolph's Alleged Killers, Suspects Remain At Large
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 18, 2021
As the hip hop community mourned the death of 36-year old star Young Dolph, his home city of Memphis took the loss a lot harder. According to reports, Dolph was back in Memphis for his annual Turkey giveaway when he was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. Police have released video footage of the gunmen, which showed two gunmen with heavy artillery, shooting inside of the cookie shop. The footage also gives a quick glimpse of Dolph's camo Corvette parked outside.
Shortly after the shooting, which shook the entire city of Memphis -- locals experienced another shake up after a 4.0 Earthquake shook Williamsville, Missouri and effects made it's way to Bluff City. Folks quickly took to social media to share their theories on how the sudden quake relates to Dolph's untimely death. One fan tweeted:
"Man they killed dolph & memphis had an earthquake right after talk about a shift in the atmosphere."
man they killed dolph & memphis had an earthquake right after— russell resthaven. (@raegldn) November 18, 2021
talk about a shift in the atmosphere
Memphis experienced an earthquake the day Dolph was murdered— 𝓳ꪊ𝘴𝘲ꪊ𝓲ꪀꪀ🥀 (@JusQuinn) November 18, 2021
That’s odee profound
The owner of the shop told FOX News 13 that Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed him around 1:00 p.m. Memphis police issued an advisory and curfew for citizens, sharing
"Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if you do not have to be out. We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation. The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE— JB Smiley, Jr., Esq. (@jbsmileyjr) November 17, 2021
Councilman Smiley implores the City of Memphis to issue a curfew. pic.twitter.com/AuYawymK7l
Police are still on the lookout for the gunmen captured in the surveillance footage.