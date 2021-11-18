Salt Lake City Police Arrests Man Pointing Fake Gun At Drivers

By Ginny Reese

November 18, 2021

Photo: Salt Lake City Police

A Utah man was arrested after pointing fake guns at drivers, reported KSL. The man was near the SaltLake City-County Building.

Police received multiple calls about a man with a gun around 11:35 a.m. The man was allegedly seen "walking with a gun, pointing a gun, aiming it at vehicles and people," said Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Chief.

Once officers located the man, they found what seemed to be a handgun in his waistband. Police pulled a less-lethal shotgun on the man, which is sometimes referred to as a "beanbag" or "sock" gun. The man then surrendered and was taken into custody.

44-year-old Mohamad Alkaraori was sent to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was booked into jail.

So what was the man's weapon of choice?

According to a police statement, it was "determined... to be a realistic-looking air gun."

Court records show that Alkaraori has a lengthy criminal history. He was arrested in 2020 for similar charges of pointing a realistic-looking gun at someone. Most of those charges were drug and assault-related. He was convicted with an amended charge of attempted aggravated assault.

